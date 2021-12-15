Internal Affairs report breaks down allegations against Knoxville Deputy Chief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs were notified of 9 incidents of alleged inappropriate conduct between Deputy Chief Ron Green and women, some of whom were employed by the police department at the time of their alleged assault.

Internal Affairs opened an investigation into the allegations in August 2021. The information in this news report is taken directly from a summary written by KPD internal affairs investigators. Sexual misconduct was not added to the KPD Code of Conduct until 2012, the report notes.

The names of the women are withheld.

Allegation #1

Findings: Not sustained (Unable to prove or disprove the allegation)

Not sustained (Unable to prove or disprove the allegation) Polygraph: Results of a polygraph were inconclusive.

“Person A” was employed at the Knoxville Police Department when she requested to file a formal complaint against Deputy Chief Ron Green for his actions while on a call in 2005. Investigators say she accuses Green of “reaching into her shirt and grabbing her breast.” When asked by investigators if she informed anyone about the incident at the time, she said she did not.

‘I had thought about coming forward then [2010, when other accusations arose] and telling what happened to me, but then I saw how it unfolded and how it was not addressed and nothing happened to him, and I heard some of the comments made by our peers…joking about it and the situation and some of the uh…remarks that were made and how (sic) miss how it was not handled.”

When questioned by internal affairs about this accusation, Green told investigators he did not remember going to the call, and told investigators. “Don’t remember ever seeing her, talking to her, touching her, no contact whatsoever.”

Allegation #2

Findings: First degree – sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct)

First degree – sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct) Degree of severity: A. “Deputy Chief Green’s action were inappropriate for the immediate supervisor of a subordinate”

“Person B” was also employed by Knoxville Police Department when she filed a complaint in 2010, but in 2021 she discovered there was no documentation of that complaint in Green’s personnel or Internal Affairs filed, despite reassurance it would be there. She then decided to bring her complaint forward again.

Investigators noted in the summary that “there was never an Affairs Investigation opened on the incident” but a counseling form issued to Green led investigators to find the original complaint inside a binder housed in the Internal Affairs Office. Investigators note that it was not standard practice in 2010 to place counseling forms in employee’s Internal Affairs files.

Two incidents are cited in this allegation. The first was when Green asked her to, “straighten his badge” and began flirting with her. The second happened about a month later, when Green showed up uninvited to her house before 7 a.m.

“She stated when she opened the door he came in and brushed her hair back from her face, looking at her in the same flirtatious manner he had in her office. She said he never stated why he was there, and she told him to leave. [Redacted] said she was very angry he had shown up at her house. She also stated Deputy Chief Green was unaware her adult son was upstairs and had witnessed the incident.”

The son confirmed her story to investigators when questioned.

When asked why he went to her home, Green told investigators, ‘Yes, baking yes. Yes. I went to see if she needed help me (sic) bringing em to, to work.” He was referring to cupcakes, the summary says. He later admitted to being at the home.

The discovered counseling form was counted as evidence upholding this allegation because it states that Green could no longer supervise this accuser, something that would trigger an Internal Affairs investigation should it happen today. The accuser then describes to investigators how she broke down in tears in 2010 after learning nothing would be done. “I mean…I said are you serious, I have to work for this man now.”

She told investigators about retaliatory actions taken against her, such as withholding needed help with her job and adding responsibilities.

“When I asked Deputy Chief Green in his second interview about [redacted] complaint of retaliation on his part, he responded in part by saying, ‘[redacted] did not work that hard and we all know that so if you’re telling me she did you, you, you don’t know [redacted].‘ “

Allegation #3

Findings: First degree – sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct)

First degree – sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct) Degree of severity: A. “Green admitted to meeting [redacted] in the apartment complex and giving her his phone number…I find [redacted] statement credible, and …not the first time she had spoken about this incident to someone.”

“Person C” occurred when she was a cadet with KPD, not yet 21 years old. Green helped her and a roommate move a piece of furniture into an apartment. She said Green gave her his phone number to call “if she needed anything.” Investigators say this accuser was dealing with a personal family issue and sought out Green for advice during an emotional breakdown. She told investigators that Green asked her if she would sleep with him.

“So…I didn’t really know how else to answer that question without like…potentially ruining my reputation or my career since I was so new. Uh…anyway I said yes. And then he said, he asked me if I would sleep with him. And I s aid yes. Uh…not because I wanted to sleep with him, but because I was you know once again…so at that moment I knew I needed to get out of the house.

The summary says that “conversation happened in the kitchen while she was backed up against a counter, with him about a foot away from her. She said she was scared and made an excuse to get out of the apartment.”

She also told investigators that Green would work DUI enforcement on the night shift in a car with no camera or recording equipment, which she found odd because video evidence is used in court “most of the time” for DUI cases. Her statements were validated by an officer who she had previously told about the incident, something investigators said proved, “the complaint was not made up in response to IAU contacting her.”

The summary says that when Green was questioned if he had asked Person C to have sex with him, Green replied, “No.” he went on to say “that is not, no, that is not my…I would say no cause that is not my character.”

Allegation #4

Findings: First degree- sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct)

First degree- sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct) Degree of severity: A

“Person D” is not an employee of the police department who met Green at a community event. After the first meeting, she said Green would make a point of finding and speaking with her. She told investigators that he would “tell her how pretty she was put his arm around her shoulder, making her “very uncomfortable.’ ” Eventually she took a family member to events with her. That family member was interviewed.

An alleged incident at Neyland Stadium happened around 2017, when she was on the field with her husband nearby when she told investigators that Green approached, put his arm around her waist and “whispered something in her ear that [redacted] remembers as inappropriate.”

“Yeah. Uh…I mean to me like… you know officers are a position of authority and they have, I don’t know, authority over all of us is the way I look at it, but to go and like say something to someone would be pointless to me cause what are they gonna do. Nobody’s gonna do anything. They’re not gonna take my word over his or my word over you know someone else’s at that point.”

The summary says she left the field and told her husband what had been said. Investigators interviewed him about the allegations and he told them what his wife said Green whispered in her ear. At the conclusion of his interview, the husband is reported as replying, “Get the mother***** off the street, that’s about it cause this doesn’t need to happen to anybody else.”

When Green was asked about these allegations, he stated “he did not remember [redacted] at all.” Green denied the allegations.

Allegation #5

Findings: First degree- sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct)

First degree- sustained (Code of Conduct 1.1.9- Unbecoming Conduct) Degree of severity: A

“Person E” was a 17-year-old Explorer at the time of the allegation. She later became an officer with the department. She told investigators she met Green when he came to her car window while traffic was stopped for an extended time at an intersection where he was directing traffic. The summary says during the conversation she mentioned where she lived, and that the next day she was getting her senior photos taken. She told investigators that Green showed up in her driveway the next morning offering to drive her to the photo shoot. She accepted.

“While pulling out of the parking lot [returning home], he leaned over and tried to kiss her. She said she jerked back. She said, “I need to get back home.” [redacted] said she didn’t remember talking to him for the remainder of the drive home. She said she was nervous, scared, and freaked out.”

She told investigators that Green showed up at her home again later but she told her mother to make him leave. The mother was later interviewed by investigators and corroborated the statements.

When asked if it ever crossed her mind to report Green to the police department, she said she “took it on myself thinking that it was my fault basically or that I had caused it.”

Investigators wrote in the summary that Green remembers meeting and speaking with the accuser, but denies going to her residence, taking her to school and trying to kiss her.

“It should be pointed out during the 2nd interview that Deputy Chief Green stated 6 times that he thought [redacted] was 18 years old when he met her. In Deputy Chief Green’s second interview, he stated, “And the only thing I remember about [redacted] with this whole incident, I was pretty sure she was 18, I’m pretty sure I, we, we talked about her age, I thought she was 18.”

In a statement issued Dec. 15, Green said he is aware of the allegations and “categorically deny each and every one of them, as I have from day one.”