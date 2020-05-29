Inpatient and supporting services to be shuttered at Bluefield Regional Medical Center in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Some services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) will be shut down. That is the word from administrators at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH). The board of directors at PCH approved the purchase of BRMC in October 2019.

The goal of the acquisition was to stabilize BRMC’s finances and enhance service lines. According to a release from PCH on Friday, May 29, 2020 market factors and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a further decline in BRMC’s financial situation.

In response, PCH administrators decided to permanently close BRMCs inpatient and ancillary services by July 30, 2020. They are working with state and federal authorities to keep a provider bases emergency department on the campus. This would include a lab and x-ray services. The associated physician practices will also continue to operate through BRMC.

“I am deeply saddened by this announcement and I regret that this is the outcome of the acquisition. BRMC has been a pillar of the community for nearly 50 years,” PCH Board President Rusty Sarver said. “It provided quality healthcare and stable employment for thousands over the decades. Many of the current dedicated employees have been with the hospital for 20, 30, and 40 years. Regrettably, with the volatility of today’s healthcare environment, our decreasing population, and reductions in federal funding and reimbursements from government and commercial insurers, there are no other viable options.”

The closure will affect 340 employees. Those people are being encouraged to apply for open positions at PCH.

Current and past BRMC patients may continue to access their medical records and online bill pay through BRMC’s website. The BRMC Patient Portal and online bill pay will remain functional for the next six months. After six months, they will remain functional on PCH’s website.