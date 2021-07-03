Independence Day celebrations underway in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The town of Erwin launched the Fourth of July weekend with a parade that honors U.S. veterans.

It was a beautiful morning for Erwin’s Fourth of July Parade honoring Veterans! pic.twitter.com/MqqhGLTsx6 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) July 3, 2021

World War II Veteran Wayne Clark led the “Welcome Home, Veterans” parade along Main Street to the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park.

Those who served walked the route or opted to ride through on a float or vehicle.

Gordan Aiton, a former U.S. Marine, said he’s been participating in the parade since it became tradition.

“[The Fourth of July] is not about barbecues, and it’s not about a lot of thee other things that people do,” Aiton said. “It’s about the freedom that they have in this country. They have the freedom to do the barbecues and go out and ride their boats and all, but it was bought with a price.”