Improved highways, broadband will better connect SWVA thanks to federal infrastructure dollars

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Major improvements are in the works for Southwest Virginia when it comes to roads and universal broadband as lawmakers hope to make good on promises to better connect the region.

Both Tennessee and Virginia are among the 13 states in the Appalachian Development Highway System, meant to better connect rural Appalachia to the rest of the country. The Biden administration has made a one billion dollar total investment in the ADHS — improvements to the entire system could create 47 thousand new jobs and bring in more than 8 billion dollars to rural Appalachia.

What does it mean for Southwest Virginia?

New money is coming to the region as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says the money is greatly needed.

“It will make a record investment not only in roads and bridges but in broadband, rail. We need to get rail all the way down to Bristol,” said Sen. Warner.

The focus is on further developing the highways in rural Appalachia. $20 million has been allocated specifically to Virginia to do just that. It is expected to connect the Southwest region of the state to national interstates, make trucking easier in the region and provide more reliable access for residents.

“These are dollars in Southwest Virginia that need to get to these roads that are about public safety. Frankly, they are not going to have the same level of traffic counts that roads in Richmond or Northern Virginia might have. But, they are absolutely critical for Southwest Virginia’s future,” said Sen. Warner.

It comes down to economic development; Warner says building out the road network in Southwest Virginia will highly benefit the local economy.

However, developing Southwest Virginia is not just about roads — broadband is also a major focus.

“We’ve got to make sure that every home in Southwest Virginia has affordable, high-speed broadband. I think because of these federal dollars and some of the state dollars put forward we can make that commitment a reality by 2024,” said Warner.

Warner says he has helped secure billions of dollars in federal support for broadband and that Virginia is on track to become the first state with universal broadband coverage.

When it comes to the Appalachian Development Highway System, the state of Tennessee also received a total of nearly $15 million to develop roads in the upper northeast.