Illness impacts on Tri-Cities school systems

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- School systems around the region are closely monitoring attendance rates as cold and flu season takes a toll.

Hawkins County schools will close Friday because of the spread of illness. Knox county and Sevier county schools are also among the districts that will be closed the rest of the week because of low attendance and to give custodians a chance to deep clean.

“It’s just spreading everywhere and these kids are ending up in the hospitals,” said Elizabethton City Schools mom, Jessica Gilbert.

For parents in districts that are not closing- it’s a difficult call for parents to make- whether to send your child to class if they’re not feeling well in order to avoid excessive absences.

“They need to shut down not only Elizabethton but Carter County really deep clean the schools,” Gilbert says.

In those districts where classes are not being cancelled because of illnesses – some parents think school policies need to be reviewed.

“They need to shut it down because they’re going to keep going on and it’s going to keep getting brought back home,” said Happy Valley Elementary mom, Ashley Laws.

But in Elizabethton and other districts – administrators say – the absentee rate so far isn’t bad enough to cancel class.

In Sullivan County, Johnson City, and Kingsport attendance averaged between 91 and 94% on Wednesday. Administrators say that’s normal.

Elizabethton City Schools didn’t provide an exact number but Director of Attendance Travis Thompson said absences were up on Wednesday compared to earlier in the week.

“Elizabethton City Schools has currently been monitoring student attendance across the district. While we have been fairly consistent with absenteeism over the past few days, we did notice an increase in absenteeism today. We will continue to monitor it closely and if it continues to rise, we will use all information we can gather to make an informed decision about moving forward. Our staff are working tirelessly to insure all of our facilities remain clean and sanitized. School will be in session as regularly scheduled tomorrow.” Travis Thompson, Director of Attendance.

“If we don’t send our kids to school, we are the ones as parents that get reprimanded,” Laws said.

Laws says her 7-year-old son has already had Flu A, B and strep. She says if classes are to remain in session the school system’s attendance policy needs to be reviewed.

“If they miss more than three days unexcused- whether they go to the doctor or not- we get in trouble as parents and it’s not fair to us because we’re just trying to make a judgment call.”

The Tennessee Department of Health’s advice hasn’t changed. They’re still urging everyone to get a flu shot, wash their hands frequently and to stay home if you are sick.