“I look around, and I see heroes”: Veterans Day celebrated in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Military hats dotted a crowd of dozens gathered at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial Monday afternoon.

This year’s program was the first to include a ceremony to swear in new U.S. Army recruits. The ceremony capped off a program filled with veteran speakers including Kingsport mayor Pat Shull and U.S. Rep Phil Roe.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe speaks at Kingsport’s Veterans Day event on Monday.

For Bill Kilgore, Past National Commander of American Veterans, it was the first ceremony he’d seen since his own induction in 1963.

Kilgore said his swearing-in ceremony came in the form of a draft letter.

“Now people join of their own free will and we have plenty of people who do that to defend the country and we always have to defend freedom wherever we go,” he said.

Five new recruits stood at the memorial and swore their oaths as the ceremony came to a close. They joined a group of veterans that Shull looked around and called “heroes” during his remarks on Monday.

“I look around, and I see heroes,” Shull said. “I see people who answered the call.”

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull speaks at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

