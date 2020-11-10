‘I hope to bring more unity in our community’ Johnson City Commissioner-elect, Aaron Murphy shares plans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) In one of the big local races on Election Day, last Tuesday, Johnson City residents filled three commission seats out of eight possible candidates. One of the candidates chosen will be the third person of color ever to serve on the city’s commission.

Last Tuesday, Aaron Murphy finished with 16.57%, or 9,299 votes. He even beat third-place incumbent Joe Wise, who won just under 14.83%, or 8,319 votes.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassaun sat down with the newly elected city official to hear about how he will serve the needs of the Johnson City community.

Johnson City Commissioner-elect, Aaron Murphy is no stranger to the Johnson City community. His goal is to work on educational development, job training and economic recovery.

“It is a humbling experience. I’m greatly honored and I look forward to serving,” Good Samaritan Ministries CEO and executive director, Aaron Murphy said.

Murphy has always been part of Johnson City leadership groups. He knows serving on the commission won’t be easy, but with problem-solving community experience in Johnson City for the last 11 years, the Thankful Baptist Church senior pastor is optimistic.

“I hope to bring more unity in our community, I hope to bring a voice that is a collective voice from others in our community that may feel they haven’t been heard.,” Murphy said.

Economic recovery, which he said holds dear to his heart, is first on his list.

“Strengthen and help stabilize local businesses, so that they can in turn provide more jobs for our citizens here in Johnson City. To help them not only endure the current pandemic but future challenges as well. We need to invest in our local businesses for the reason of not just surviving but to thrive so that they can overcome our community as well,” he said.

Also on his to-do list is to improve education and job training.

“Educational development. Ensuring that not only our children but our grandparents and parents are well-educated. Education is important. Also, shedding job training that we need in our region to help offset the need in the construction industry: hands-on trades such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. They are much-needed in this season,” Murphy said. “If we could teach those trades to our citizens, I believe that we can address the need here locally, that is just screaming for our attention right now.”

Murphy is only the third person of color to serve on the Johnson City commission. The first was Dr. Hezekiah Hankal in the late 1800s and the second was the late Reverend C.H. Charlton in the early 2000s. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith shared Rev. Charlton’s story in a Tri-Cities Original, in February 2019.

“I’m very grateful to serve in this capacity and to stand on the shoulders of those who went before me, such as Dr. Hezekiah Hankal and Rev. C.H. Charlton. I will serve as the third and I am grateful for that opportunity,” Murphy said.

Murphy also joins Mayor Jenny Brock, who elected as Johnson City’s first female mayor, in 2018.

Aaron Murphy, along with Todd Fowler and Joe Wise will serve four-year terms. Fowler and Wise are both entering their second terms.

