BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Bristol and Washington County, Virginia will be widened between exits 7 and 10.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the project is part of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program, which is being done by the W-L Construction and Paving Inc., Chilhowie Virginia.

The project will cost $30.7 million in total.

Part of the work will also include the widening of a northbound section near exit 7 that extends one mile.

Most of the lane closures will take place at night, but those traveling between exits 7 and 10 should be aware of the possibility of periodic daytime lane closures. Motorists are encouraged by VDOT to travel safely along the shoulder of the interstate.