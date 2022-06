WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North caused significant traffic Saturday morning, officials say.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 Traffic Information system, a crash was reported at Mile Marker 68.1 which caused the northbound right lane and shoulder to close.

As of 11:50 Saturday morning, traffic had built up at least 3.5 miles away from the incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.