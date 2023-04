SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highway 421 in Sullivan County is currently closed in both directions due to a wildfire near South Holston Lake.

Bluff City VFD confirmed that crews are currently working a fire in the area, and several structures were at risk. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed that they have resources in the area to help battle the fire.

