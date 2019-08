LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) - A report filed by coal operator Rhino Resource Partners reveals which mines the company agreed to purchase from bankrupt Blackjewel during an auction earlier this month.

According to the filing, Rhino Energy, an affiliate of Lexington, Kentucky based Rhino Resource Partners, entered into an agreement with Blackjewel and its affiliates to purchase three underground mines that were actively producing coal when Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy along with a preparation plant and a rail loadout facility.