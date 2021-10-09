Hungry Mother State Park hosts Appalachian Heritage Festival

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Hungry Mother State Park will feature even more entertainment as the Appalachian Heritage Festival promises history, craft and cultural lessons.

According to the event’s website, the festival will include booths where visitors can get real-time lessons about old-school pastimes like toy making, leatherwork, basket weaving and more.

Storytellers and educators will be scattered throughout the park, teaching topics like Appalachian wildlife, history and tales of local horror to chill the spine.

The site promises a chance to take an antique tractor for a ride to the park’s pumpkin field where guests can pick out their own to carve.

The site also states that donations by those who enjoy their time in the park are appreciated.