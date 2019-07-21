‘Hungry Mother Festival’ wraps up for the 46th year

The longest running festival in a Virginia State Park wrapped up its three-day event, Sunday evening.

The 46th annual Hungry Mother Festival, in Marion, Virginia brings in more than 20,000 guests each year, according to event organizers.

With nearly 100 booths, vendors show off their hand-crafted items but there’s more to the festical than arts and crafts.Guests also come for the live music, food and workshops.

“I love it because it’s a place that you can bring your family, you can bring your dog. You can bring everybody out. There’s something for everyone. Just like I have my daughter here today,” Hungry Mother Festival entertainment chair, Candace Butler said.

She said t he event was created to support local artists.

The event is an affiliate festival with the Cricket Road.

“The Cricket Road is a pathway that runs through this area. It’s dedicated to honoring all of the amazing musicians that are from this area, because we have so many talented musicians here,” Butler added.

The Hungry Mother State Park is also Virginia’s very first state park.