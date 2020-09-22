Hunger Action Month: Second Harvest Food Bank asking for help feeding families in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Food insecurity in Northeast Tennessee was already high before the pandemic outbreak in February, but now our region is seeing 40 percent more hunger.

September marks Hunger Action Month, a time to raise awareness, host donation drives, and educate the public on what food insecurity looks like.

After a long spring and summer of families losing their jobs, dealing with kids at home who relied on food assistance from schools, and other financial strain, Second Harvest estimates another 33,000 people will need help this fall. Last month alone for August, they helped more than 50,000 people.

They have been hosting donation drives at the food bank on Jericho Drive in Kingsport to give out up to 100 pounds of food to every family in need. Another distribution is being held on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9-11 a.m.

No registration is required.

Second Harvest hopes you will consider donating, volunteering, hosting a food drive, or participating in their golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 19 to help them eliminate hunger in our region.

More information on how to take action can be found on their website.