Hundreds turn out to send off Cyclones to state championship

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Hundreds of students and community members turned out to send off the state championship bound Elizabethton Cyclones at a pep rally on Friday.

The undefeated football team is taking on the Springfield Yellow Jackets in Cookeville tomorrow at the Blue Cross Bowl.

It’s their first state championship appearance since 1938. The team has come up short in the semi-finals 6 times since 1997.

“Well as a 1964 graduate I’ve followed cyclone football for many years,” said Ernie Depew. “I’ve had some very, very sad nights in places like Maryville and Anderson County but I believe with all my heart this is the year of the Cyclone. One of the greatest teams I’ve ever seen play here.”

“We’re a 14 and 0 football team. We’ve been ranked number one for 6 or 7 weeks. We’ve earned the right to be here. We’re as good as anybody that we’ve played or better.” said head coach Shawn Witten.

The community is invited to the EHS student parking lot at 8 AM on Saturday. That’s when the boys will be boarding the bus for the big game.

The game begins at 4 PM EST.