Hundreds protest death of George Floyd in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Richmond Friday evening in protest of the death of George Floyd.

The protest, which began around 8:30 p.m., was in response to the events that led to Floyd’s death, who is seen on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yells in distress.

Following the nationwide outrage, Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In Richmond, protesters lined Broad Street and Franklin Street before making their way towards the area of the Governor’s Mansion.

8News reporter Sierra Fox was live near the Virginia State Capitol as protesters shouted the name “George Floyd” in unison. Signs of “I Can’t Breathe,” words uttered by Floyd, were also visible. Some protesters yelled profanity and shouted at responding police officers. Others were seen on top of their vehicles, refusing to move their car out of the roadway.

Officers were also seen trying to move the crowd away from the Capitol. 8News reached out to Capitol Police, who say no arrests have been made at this time.

“[Protesters] tried to get in Capitol Square at the main gate at Ninth and Grace about 9:30 p.m., but Capitol Police prevented them from entering,” according to a spokesperson from Capitol Police. “From there, they went to RPD headquarters.”

Huge crowd gathering in Richmond to protest police brutality pic.twitter.com/kfLnvgVrEV — ray (@strikec0re) May 30, 2020

Near Richmond Police headquarters, a police vehicle was set ablaze — State Police confirmed it was not one of their vehicles. Witnesses in the area also reported a dumpster fire.

A dumpster is set ablaze in the area of N. Jefferson Street & West Grace Street. (Courtesy of Margaret Rhoads)

A large Richmond Police Department, in addition to VCU Police Department officers, were called on scene. 8News spoke with police officials of Friday, who said they were aware of the threat of protest.

Protesters gathered in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

A broken window by Capital Square on 8th and Grace Street. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Protesters gathered in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Several roadways around the Capitol were blocked in response to the protest.

