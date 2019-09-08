Hundreds participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Holston Valley Medical Center parking garage in Kingsport today to participate in the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants climbed the stairs of the garage multiple times to represent the 110 floors in the Twin Towers.

Many chose to participate in Saturday’s climb in full uniform.

“I’ve been a firefighter for 25 years and I was on the shift that day when it went down,” said Billy Mays of the Norton Fire Department. “I’ve climbed ever since they started doing it over here in Kingsport and I just want to remember all those people that fell that day.”

The proceeds raised at today’s climb will go to organizations that support families of our nation’s fallen firefighters from September 11.