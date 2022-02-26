JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of railroad enthusiasts gathered at the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University on Saturday to share and learn more about their passion.

Photo of display in George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University (Photo: WJHL)

The month of February’s focus has been on Short Lines and Industrial Rail. The exhibit shows operations since 1925 when the local line was one of the most efficient ways to pass through the mountains.

“The George L Carter Railroad Museum is very much a place to celebrate the history of the rails both here locally and also to railroads just around the country,” said Railroad Museum Volunteer Logan Heaton.

The museum hopes to expand within the next few years eventually leaving the ETSU campus and finding a location closer to Downtown Johnson City.