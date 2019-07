GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL)- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said an unidentified human body was discovered in the park.

In a Monday release, officials said they were notified of the discovery by an off-trail hiker.

That body was found in an area of the park near Laurel Creek Road. That road leads to Cades Cove.

The remains appear to be several months old, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.