How to build a haunted house: New UVA Wise class connects students, scares and the community

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to building a haunted house, it takes a village.



The curtain for CarnEvil at Wise’s haunted house rises tonight, and students from the UVA at Wise’s theatre department busied themselves Thursday afternoon for this year’s attraction.

One building, fashioned into a haunted asylum, serves as the students’ classroom, and the finished product will earn them college credit.

From the blueprints to jumping out at guests that pass through the haunt, UVA Wise students are responsible for the entire affair.

In less than 10 days, the students were able to transform two buildings on the Wise County fairground into part-time scare factories. In daylight, the buildings are winding mazes, with frights tucked away here and there.

At night, the terror begins.

Props lay around as students work to bring the haunted asylum to life.

Concocting a class

The project is part of a pilot class at the UVA Wise’s theatre department, headed by associate professor of theatre Ben Mays.

Mays said student involvement began last year when theatre students were asked to step in for the theatrics of the house. After a successful year, he said he and some students began thinking of ways to incorporate the project into the curriculum.

The result is a class called Haunting Houses, a special topics course available for students at UVA Wise.

“What’s really fascinating about it is when I was trying to do some research on putting together the syllabus for it, I can’t find a class anywhere else, so I think we’re creating it – myself and the students,” Mays said.

Mays developed a class surrounding the construction and operation of a haunted house.

Mays said the first half of the semester allowed students to dive into the ingredients of a good scare. Mays said students learned about different phobias and fears and researched how to incorporate them into theatrics, decor and staging.

That led them to develop ideas for this year’s attraction, Mays said, where students dug up local folklore for this year’s haunt.

After combing through several ideas that included a haunted schoolhouse, students voted on a haunted asylum after researching local asylum stories from the Marion Institution and some nationally-renowned haunts like Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky.

“They pretty much had the ideas for all the rooms the next day based on the stories they read about those two places,” Mays said.

The next step: Bringing the haunt to life.

Students flex their problem-solving skills when creating props for the haunt.

Brewing scares

Students didn’t get the green light from the Wise City Council until 10 days before the house was slated to open.

Thursday afternoon passed in a rush of paint and props. Autumn Bolling, a Theatre major at UVA Wise, helped a classmate decorate a human experimentation room.

For the next four weekends, she’ll transform herself into a human experiment and scare the asylum’s guests as they pass through the maze.

Bolling and her classmates’ main challenge is finding a way to tell a story in a few seconds per room as each guest passes through the building.

“Where we try to tell the story without the benefit of the words, or the movement like the actor does, we have to tell it through scenery, lighting and sound,” Mays, who specializes as a theatre technician, said.

For Bolling’s part, she spent most of this week making jars of organs, props painted to look like severed limbs and walls streaked with fake blood. Students place skeletons along the walls to complete the vision of a torture chamber.

Autumn Bolling works on the haunt for a second year.

Her room is just one of several. The project tasked each student in the class with drafting a concept for a room, then executing it. A morgue, game room and chapel complete the maze along with hidden windows actors will use to scare guests.

The next-door farmhouse decked with its own surprises will push guests through their final encounter – a visit with Santa Claus.

For Bolling and other students, the project allows experience in the many facets of theatre.

“As a student in the class, we have all had our hands on literally every aspect of this haunted house,” Bolling said. “It’s not just one thing that we get to study, we study the building, the effect, the design, the illusions, all of it.”

Students work tirelessly to bring the haunt together.

Connecting the community

Mays, a southwest Virginia native, said behind the frights and haunts is his favorite part of managing the annual event.

The seven students from the new class make up just a fraction of the community members who help get the attraction up and running each year.

He said about 20 students not enrolled in the class volunteer time to help, and about 40 more community members come on board as scare actors once everything is up and running.

“One thing that I love about this class is because the kids are learning by doing,” he said. “But it also incorporates community and it helps strengthen that relationship in the college and the community that we sit in.”

CarnEvil at wise will open its doors at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $15 per person, and discounts are available at local FasMarts. The attraction will include a carnival section for small children in addition to the two haunted houses.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the college’s theatre program.