House fire displacing people inside rural Loudoun County home

LUCKETTS, Va. (WDVM) — A first alarm fire in rural Loudoun County destroyed a home in the 13000 block of Wilt Store Road and displaced people inside of the home on Thursday.

Just before noon, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a first-alarm house fire in Lucketts off route 15.

People inside the home were able to escape. One person suffered from burn injuries that did not require hospitalization, but one firefighter was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.

When firefighters arrived, they located a two-story house fully involved. It took roughly 50 firefighters with mutual help from Frederick County and Montgomery County to knock the fire down in less than one hour.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshall is looking into how the fire started.