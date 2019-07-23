Hotel developer: Southern Craft expanding with location in new Bristol hotel

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Popular Johnson City barbecue restaurant Southern Craft will be opening a second location in the Tri-Cities.

Hal Craddock, the developer of the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Va., told News Channel 11 that the hotel and restaurant will open in Fall 2019.

Craddock said the opening date is looking to be later in the fall than originally planned. The goal was to open by Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in September, but that is “probably not going to happen” due to small construction delays.

According to Craddock, along with the Southern Craft BBQ restaurant, the hotel will include two stages for country music performances. One will be outdoors, with an indoor stage on the second floor, above Southern Craft.

The hotel near the intersection of State Street and Commonwealth Avenue will have 70 rooms, a spa and a rooftop lounge.

