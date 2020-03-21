Hospitality workers band together on Facebook group over Covid-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Restaurant and hospitality workers normally depend on the weekends for their tips but with Covid-19 shutting everything down, they’re depending on each other through a new Facebook group, Tri-Cities Hospitality Members Assistance During Covid-19.

“This is a very large part of our community- no matter what part of the Tri-Cities you are from and it is going to affect us way beyond just not being able to see our favorite bartender,” said Emily Barnes, the group’s marketing and public relations manager.

Abigail Honeycutt manages the bar at Main Street Pizza Company in Kingsport. When her restaurant shut down, she knew she needed to do something to help others like her.

“The goal and the idea of this group was to create a center in which they could help on another,” said Honeycutt.

Along with a few others, she created the Facebook group as an online support group and hub for resources — from how to file to unemployment to where the closest pet food pantry is.

“We also want to create a single point of entry, a single place that you can go to get the most accurate up to date information that we can find as far as what resources are available,” said another group admin, Courtney Stanley, who is also a manager at Main Street Pizza Company in Kingsport. She also has previous experience in social work.

The group has grown immensely since it was created earlier in the week…full of people who need help but also want to give it.

“These are people who are programmed to serve the members of their community and I also knew that was going to be the biggest challenge was overcoming that sense of pridefulness,” said Honeycutt.

The group expects to have a website and more social media up and running in the coming days.