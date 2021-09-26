Hoping for brighter days: Local church gathers at hospital to pray

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – As the pandemic continues, some people choose to fight it their own way.

First Christian Church hosts a Drive-In Vigil every Sunday at 7 p.m in the parking lot of Johnson City Medical Center. The group parks their vehicles in the direction of the hospital, and pray for both staff and those who are hospitalized.

“When the pandemic got bad before we kind of started this, we prayed as long as things were bad”, said Ethan Mageness, Senior Minister at First Christian Church. “Recently things have gotten bad again. We’ve heard from the health care workers that they were tired and they needed support. “

Organizers encourage the public to participate in future Sunday prayers, and request for all to remain in their vehicles.