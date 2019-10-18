LIVE NOW /
Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee embarks to Washington D.C.

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For many veterans, it’s a trip of a lifetime – going to the nation’s capitol to see monuments honoring their service to their country.

Twenty local veterans left Johnson City Friday morning to spend the weekend touring moments in Washington D.C. thanks to Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee.

A highlight of the trip event will be laying wreaths by various veterans monuments.

“This wreath will be laid at the tomb of the unknown soldier by three of our WWII veterans we have on the bus,” Honor Flight Mission Director Eddie Lowry said.

This is Honor Flight’s fifteenth trip since 2012.

HONOR FLIGHT: Veterans from the Tri-Cities are preparing for their annual mission to the nation's capitol with Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee!

