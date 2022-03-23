NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details as a former Vanderbilt nurse faces criminal charges for a fatal medication mix-up. Testimony on day two of the RaDonda Vaught homicide trial covered more of the scientific details into the fatal error and how it became a criminal investigation.

TBI Special Agent Romona Smith read parts of a letter from the state health department before the TBI was involved.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you of the outcome. This is not a disciplinary action and no record of it will appear on your license or file,” the letter stated saying no further action was needed from Vaught.

Agent Smith said additional information was later developed after the original investigation that caused a review of the case.

“Some of the attorneys looked at it and reviewed it and thought maybe this needs to be given a second look, we have an individual that died as a result of a very strong drug that was given as a medication error. Medication errors, although they are called errors, can still have significant if not fatal effects,” said Smith.

Vaught said she was “distracted” when she overrode a safety feature on the automated medication dispenser, failing to catch a number of red flags between the time she grabbed the medication and gave it to the patient.

The criminal charges came as a surprise to nurses across the country many of who point to systemic problems.

“We used to feel like we could come up and just say I made a mistake and that way we can keep it from happening in the future, but if I make a mistake and I think I’m going to go to jail you know people are going to be trying to hide it so that’s scary,” Nashville nurse Casey McNally explained.

Some Vanderbilt employees outlined several changes they’ve made since the medication error in 2017, including how paralyzing agents are classified in the dispensing system. Pharmacist Terry Bosen with Vanderbilt went on to explain they shrink-wrap paralyzing medications now and added additional pop-up warnings to the machine.

Day three of the trial continues Thursday morning. Vaught faces more than ten years in prison for charges of reckless homicide and abuse of an impaired adult.