Homelessness discussion takes over Kingsport Mayor’s town hall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Monday night, Kingsport Mayor Patrick Shull hosted a packed town hall at the Lynn View Community Center. The meeting served as an open forum for community members to talk about any issues they faced.

However, controversial new wooden blocks installed on city benches helped spark hours of passionate discussion about homelessness in Kingsport.

During the town hall, Shull said he fully supported City Manager Chris McCartt’s decision to install the blocks. However, the mayor also said the city was looking into other solutions to address concerns revolving around homelessness in Kingsport.

