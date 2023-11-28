(WJHL) – As colder weather sets into the region, home care experts are making sure people take preventive steps to keep their heat running and water on.

Ed Ritsko, owner of Johnson City Heating & Air, recommends preventive maintenance ahead of this winter season so HVAC systems won’t go out.

“Keeping your filters changed and clean, have preventive maintenance done by your local HVAC companies,” Ritsko said. “Have them come out and check and make sure the refrigerants are to the right levels. Make sure that the coils are clean. Make sure that your actual blower fins on the squirrel cages are clean and they’re not clumped up with a bunch of dirt.”

clogged coils in units (Photo: Ed Ritsko) clogged coils in units (Photo: Ed Ritsko)

Ritsko recommends changing your filters every month.

“If that unit can’t get air, it can’t push air,” Ritsko said. “So if it can’t push air because of a dirty filter, then it can’t satisfy the thermostat on the wall.”

Ritsko tells his customers to use their monthly power bill as a reminder to change their filter.

“You should change your filter, whether it’s depleted and it says three months on it or not, change it once a month.”

Ritsko said having energy-smart thermostats also helps with energy conservation.

“A Honeywell Pro 8,000 thermostat, a Pro six [Honeywell T6 Pro] thermostat that’s programable that you can turn back while you’re under the covers at night,” Ritsko said. “You can go and have it kick back to 65, 66 degrees. And then about an hour before you get up in the morning to leave for work or school, you can go ahead and have that, bring the temperature back up to 70 degrees or 72 whatever your desired temperature is.”

Ritsko said to not turn off your HVAC system during the winter months, even if you are going on vacation.

“The first three things that I do is I turn my thermostat back to 65 degrees,” Ritsko said. “I turn on my electric. I have an electric hot water tank in my home. So I turn the breaker off and then I turn my actual main cut off to the house inside my basement, the main water flow to my house.”

Johnson City Heating & Air had to fix many units before Thanksgiving. Ritsko said they are busy doing winter preventive care and going out on service calls.

“We do quite a few Atmos Energy calls, and those are customers without gas,” Ritsko said. “So if they don’t have gas and that’s their primary source for heat or hot water tank, we have to make that a priority to get those folks up and back online. As soon as possible, because if you don’t have heat or hot water going through those pipes, there’s a potential for them to freeze and break in.”

Adam Townsend, owner of Townsend Plumbing hasn’t had to work on many burst pipes due to cold weather this year yet. He recommends that people also use preventive steps.

“One of the big things is disconnecting your water hoses,” Townsend said. “That’s a common leak that we have all year round, is leaving your water hose hooked up in the cold weather and that hose be able to freeze and bust. Open up your cabinets and leave them open. That lets heat into the cabinet and keeps it from freezing. Close all your vents to your crawl space is another big one.”

Townsend also said to leave your water running, both hot and cold.

“About the size of a pencil lead, and that’ll let the water circulate through the pipes all night,” Townsend said.

Townsend said his company helped 27 different places that were without water during last winter’s arctic blast and hopes that doesn’t happen again.

“We went from daylight ’til dark that day getting everybody cut back on,” Townsend said. “Like I said, those preventative steps are a lot of what’s definitely keeping that from happening.”

Ritsko added not to wait long when you first experience a problem. He also said people with heat pumps need to make sure both indoor and outdoor units are running.

“You could get surprised with a five to $600 electric bill,” Ritsko said. “So if you notice that the outdoor unit is not running, call your HVAC guy.”