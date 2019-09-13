Holston Valley Medical Center receives accreditation after surprise inspection

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Holston Valley Medical Center received a surprise inspection this week that led to the hospital receiving accreditation by a third-party agency.

The inspection was done by the Joint Commission, an accrediting organization. A letter from the organization to Holston Valley Medical Center CEO Lindy White referred to the visit as an “unannounced for-cause survey.”

A representative from the Joint Commission’s quality monitoring division spent a full day at the hospital on September 10th. According to White, the hospital’s last Joint Commission inspection occurred in August 2018.

White said the Joint Commission’s normal accreditation cycle is typically every three years. The organization’s visit was in response to patient concerns and complaints from the community. White said the Joint Commission did not detail what those complaints were.

The Joint Commission spoke to physicians and studied data and patient flow. The survey largely centered around the hospital’s emergency department.

A post-inspection letter from the Joint Commission says they found “no requirements for improvement.” As a result, Holston Valley was awarded accreditation by the organization.



“It doesn’t mean that we don’t have challenges or that there is times that we have opportunities to improve,” White said. “What it does say is that from an overall Joint Commission body, with all accrediting standards – there are thousands of them – that we’re meeting those standards with emphasis on quality and patient safety. So it’s a validation. It really was a validation study.”

The Joint Commission also did a similar unannounced inspection for the Cancer Center at Indian Path Community Hospital this week. They awarded similar accreditation to this center as well.