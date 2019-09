ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Holston Street off of West Main Street in Abingdon will be closed temporarily during the daytime while construction is done.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, traffic and parking West Main Street for 600 feet north along Holston Street will be closed.

Construction is scheduled to last until October 2.

The town is recommending using an alternate route if possible.