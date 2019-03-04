Holston Medical Group advances efforts to provide regional low-cost surgical options

Holston Medical Group (HMG) will reopen an outpatient surgery center in the Bristol West building at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, to further provide the community with patient-centric, low-cost outpatient surgical alternatives.

As of Aug. 31, 2018, the previous surgery center at Bristol West was dissolved and ceased operations. In addition to the recent dissolution of the surgery center at Sapling Grove, both closures impact the community’s access to high quality, lower cost outpatient surgical options.

With the reopening of the operating rooms at Bristol West, this new physician-controlled patient-centric outpatient surgery center will provide partnership opportunities for independent surgical physicians in the Bristol and regional community to provide outpatient surgical care in a high quality, lower cost setting.