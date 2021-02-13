Holston Habitat for Humanity kicks off construction at 24th Elizabethton home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Saturday, the rain did not stop Holston Habitat for Humanity and their group of supporters from holding a construction kick-off for one special home in Elizabethton.

Though much of the Blevins Rd. home is built already, the kick-off is meant to celebrate the progress on a house being built for one local man, Kevin Hathaway.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted,” said Hathaway of owning his own house. Holston Habitat for Humanity was able to step in and help make this dream a reality.

Once construction is complete, he will mark the 24th family to purchase an affordable Habitat home in Elizabethton alone.

“I am very grateful, there is not enough words to express my thanks and how happy I am with all this and everything that has been done. Everything contributed and everyone who has volunteered for this. It is awesome, it is truly awesome,” said Hathaway.

His home has been sponsored by the Citizen’s Foundation in memory of Charles “Dude” Laporte.

In the coming weeks, volunteers from several Elizabethton churches, businesses and organizations will help put the finishing touches on the home.

Hathaway has been shocked at how quickly the build has progressed.

“Where I’ve been let down so many times, it was hard for me to get excited about it until now. I am able to see the actual product and I am actually finally starting to get excited,” said Hathaway.

He and other qualified Habitat homebuyers enter a program to complete homebuyer education classes, contribute hundreds of hours of sweat equity, and save for closing costs before receiving the opportunity to purchase their new Habitat homes.

For more information on Holston Habitat for Humanity and how to get involved, contact their Volunteer Manager, Mandy Penz, at 423-239-7689 ext. 801 or email volunteer@holstonhabitat.org.