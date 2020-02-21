Holocaust survivor to speak in Tri-Cities beginning Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn, (WJHL) – A woman who survived the Holocaust as a child soon visit the Tri-Cities to share her story.

Sonja Dubois was born in Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 1940.

Two years later, her parents were deported to Auschwitz, and she was raised by a Dutch foster family. She went through most of her young life not knowing the full story of her biological family or her true identity.

She now lives in Knoxville and written a book on her life and lessons from the Holocaust.

Dubois is set to make multiple appearances in our region next week.

The first is Monday at Science Hill High School in Johnson City at 8:30 a.m.

The rest of Dubois’ appearances are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 24: 1 p.m.: Dobyns Bennett, Kingsport

Tuesday, Feb. 25: 8:30: TA Dugger, Elizabethton

Wed., Feb. 26 Indian Trail,: 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m: Indian Trail, Johnson City

Wed., Feb. 26: 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. St. Mary’s School, Johnson City

Wed., Feb. 26 4 p.m. ETSU, Rogers-Stout Hall, room 118

On Tuesday, she will also address the Johnson City Rotary Club.