Hollers & Haints at the 5th annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – From peasants to kings, the 5th Annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire has something for everyone.

The weekend event is host to multiple food and merchandise vendors, from goblin leatherworkers to blade smiths.

Showcases and performances like Jousting by Lords of Chivalry are scheduled throughout the weekend, with horse lanes and a pirate pub on-site.

“The gentleman who owns the property is doing things to make the property more handicap accessible, and we have built a stage,” said Wendy Potter, executive performing arts director. “But we would like to build on to the stage, structures are a really big thing for renaissance fairs. Ideally we would also like to build some vendor booths that are permanent structures for the coming years.”

Located at 520 Doc Hawkins Rd. in Greeneville, parking for Sunday will be located at North Greene High School according to a Facebook post by event staff.

Tickets for Sunday admission are $12 for adults and $8 for children.