HMG Sleep Center Receives Program Accreditation
Holston Medical Group (HMG) Sleep Center at Medical Plaza in Kingsport recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates HMG Sleep Center at Medical Plaza on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Douglas Kirsch, AASM president. “The HMG Sleep Center is an important resource to the local medical community and will provide academic and scientific value in addition to the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders.”
To receive accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.
