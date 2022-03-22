(WJHL) Dr. Kevin Metzger, Primary Care and Sports Medicine physician with Holston Medical Group tells us about the consequences and side effects of anabolic steroids. He also gives us some insight into healthier ways to achieve our fitness and strength goals.
For more information visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
(WJHL) Dr. Kevin Metzger, Primary Care and Sports Medicine physician with Holston Medical Group tells us about the consequences and side effects of anabolic steroids. He also gives us some insight into healthier ways to achieve our fitness and strength goals.