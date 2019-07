TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- In this edition of HMG Health Matters, Sara Diamond talks to Holston Medical Group Pediatrician, Dr. Danielle Street to learn more about how to get your child on a healthy back to school schedule after the summer break.

We are in the thick of summer. Late nights, Sleeping in, and maybe a few more treats than normally allowed. It all comes with summertime fun. But, there's a point when parents have to start thinking ahead to the school year, and doctors at Holston Medical Group say that time is now.