HMG Health Matters: Staying healthy with diabetes

(WJHL)- Quentin Miles of Weber City, Virginia loves spreading joy everywhere he goes. His enthusiasm for helping people making sure they know they’re loved is overwhelming.

He has never met a stranger, including the doctors at Holston Medical Group who got him back on his feet when he needed help.

“I wasn’t doing too good,” Miles remembers.

Miles had lost access to home health care, and didn’t know how to handle his diabetes. Enter Doctor Emily Owens of Holston Medical Group.

“He showed up to see me with a very soggy bag of insulin and was very nervous and scared about doing those injections himself,” she recalls.

Owens not only treated Miles for his diabetes, she showed him to take care of himself, including giving injections.

She says, “After that, we probably followed up with each other every one to two weeks for a while there, just to make sure he felt comfortable, and each time he came in we would continue to practice.”

Taking the time to teach Miles helped give him the knowledge and the confidence to take care of himself, even when he was stuck at home.

“She worked with me,” he says. “We done it by phone, and she would call me every once in a while.”

Owens says, “COVID has definitely brought on some new challenges. I’ll say that for sure…Certainly, when I get a new patient one thing I really try to do is learn more about them and their daily routine. That really helps me to create a regimen that works really well for them.”

Miles says he is grateful that Doctor Owens got to know him as a person, beyond his disease.

“She’s my best friend,” he laughs. ” Ain’t that right?”

Owens agrees. “That’s right!”

Doctor Owens recommends anyone with diabetes to have a list of healthy living goals: