(WJH) Dr. Charles Bolick, Holston Medical Group primary care physician at HMG Primary Care at Sapling Grove in Bristol talks about the importance of preventative care and wellness visits.
For more information visit the Health Matters Blog at www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
HMG Health Matters: Preventative Care & Wellness Visits
(WJH) Dr. Charles Bolick, Holston Medical Group primary care physician at HMG Primary Care at Sapling Grove in Bristol talks about the importance of preventative care and wellness visits.