(WJHL)- In 2020 alone, there has been a 40 percent increase in families who need food. November alone showed the largest need in 35 year history of Second Harvest Food Bank.

To give you some perspective, the organization has gotten 500 tractor trailer loads of food to help meet the need.

Holston Medical Group put their motto into action to help their patients and neighbors who, through the pandemic, found themselves unable to access quality food.