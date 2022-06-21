(WJHL) Nick Grabar has been a patient with Holston Medical Group for several years. One of the reasons why he and his healthcare provider are able to accomplish his goals for his health is partly due to the convenience of an online patient portal. In this interview, he tells us why it is so helpful and how easy it is to use.
