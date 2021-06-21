HMG Health Matters: Mission Agape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new study that uses federal weather data shows that tornado activity in Tennessee increased by 36 percent over the last decade. But it's important to note that new technology has made identifying weak tornadoes easier in recent years.

Krissy Hurley, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville, says that much of the increase in confirmed tornadoes can be attributed to dual-pol radar, which came online at the beginning of the decade.