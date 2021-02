(WJHL)- When the quarantine hit last spring, Holston Medical Group family physicians Dr. Mary McCormick and Dr. Andrew McCormick knew they needed to find something to keep their family active.

“We chose biking because we could get outdoors and spend time as a family,” says Dr. Mary McCormick. “It's something that the kids could do with us, it was something that allowed us to have that time together, time off the screens, and get some exercise in.”