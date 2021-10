One of Kingsport’s two community centers has seen growth and development on a large scale. The Lynn View Community Center, a former high school that reopened as the community center under the city in 2010, is a hub of activity.

In this HMG Health Matters, Kitty Frazier of Kingsport Parks and Recreation and Dr. Alan Meade, HMG Director of Rehabilitation, speak on the importance of the Lynn View Community Center and plans for how it could continue to benefit the community.