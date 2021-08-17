HMG Health Matters: Isaiah 117 House

It began with one family, one mission, and one house…now Isaiah 117 has locations in communities all over the region and six different states. It’s an incredible mission to bring children comfort and love during a difficult time. In order to work, it takes an army of volunteers.

In this Health Matters segment, we talk to Ronda Paulson, founder of Isaiah 117, and Dr. Mary McCormick, HMG Primary Care Physician and Isaiah 117 volunteer. For more information on Isaiah 117, check out www.isaiahhouse117.com and for more information on HMG, visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com