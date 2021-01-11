HMG Health Matters: Committing to good health in 2021

(WJHL)- New Year Resolutions. We go into January with a renewed sense of motivation to better ourselves.

People don’t realize that, according to U.S. News, about 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February. If you’re already falling off the diet or exercise wagon a week into the new year, we are here to help. We went to the experts at Holston Medical Group to find out how we can stick to healthy resolutions all year long.

Making a commitment to get healthy is a marathon, not a sprint. Holston Medical Group Family and Sports physician Dr. Kevin Metzger said when you get moving, find an activity you enjoy doing, and start slowly.

“If you start from nothing, five or ten minutes of walking three or four times a week will be plenty to get you started,” he says. “Just getting something moving has really good benefits.”

Once you build up to 30 minutes of moderate activity, where it’s difficult to talk or sing while exercising, Dr. Metzger recommends adding some weight training.

“So, that’s pushups, situps, if you have weights at home, that’s great,” he says.

Online health programs are convenient, and Dr. Metzger can provide guidance, as well.

He says, “Starting slow, and knowing your limitations. If you need help, please see us in the Sports Medicine department. We can give you an exercise prescription if you need that.”

Remember, you can’t out-exercise a bad diet. Dr. Metzger says keeping track of what you eat, and cutting back the calories you consume each day can help keep the weight off long-term.

“If you do that,” he says, “you can sustain it for a long time, and lose weight slowly.”

We can’t forget about other aspects of our health, including proper sleep. Dr. Metzger says seven to eight hours is recommended, and sometimes that’s difficult to achieve. But, the benefits are amazing.

“Your mood will improve, you’re going to lose weight better,” he says.

Dr. Metzger says there are two other healthy habits to try to incorporate into your routine. The first is drinking more water. Metzger says to sneak some in between cups of coffee, and try to replace sugary beverages as well.

Second, limit screen time. So many aspects of life revolve around a screen nowadays, and Metzger says it’s good for your physical and mental health to take a break from the screen.