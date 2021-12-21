(WJHL) Christmas is of course a time for sharing and caring, and the “Be A Santa to a Senior” Program is definitely part of that tradition.
Each year Home Instead sponsors this gift giving program for hundreds of seniors.
In tonight’s Health Matters, we learn more about the program as it is one of Holston Medical Group’s Mission in Motion.
For more information visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.
HMG Health Matters: Be A Santa to A Senior
