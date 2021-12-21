HMG Health Matters: Be A Santa to A Senior

HMG Health Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Christmas is of course a time for sharing and caring, and the “Be A Santa to a Senior” Program is definitely part of that tradition.
Each year Home Instead sponsors this gift giving program for hundreds of seniors.
In tonight’s Health Matters, we learn more about the program as it is one of Holston Medical Group’s Mission in Motion.
For more information visit www.HolstonMedicalGroup.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss