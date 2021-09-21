Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS. It is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord…but there is help and there is hope.
In this week’s HMG: Health Matters, we sit down with Melissa Tipton, HMG Accounting Manager and an ALS Volunteer to learn more about the Tennessee Chapter of the ALS Association and how we can all join together to help make a difference.
For more information, check out www.alstn.org or www.holstonmedicalgroup.com
HMG Health Matters: ALS Association
Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS. It is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord…but there is help and there is hope.