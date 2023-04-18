(WJHL) Dr. David Morin, Director of Clinical Research at Holston Medical Group tells us about his upcoming 355 mile bike ride for health equity through inclusive clinical trials.

His trek will begin May 15th. He will join two other cyclists for the ride. Together they are working to raise $120,000 for scholarships.

To learn more about the ride and to follow his journey please click here for the HMG Health Matters Blog.