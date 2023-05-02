(WJHL) During this National Nurses Month, we learn about the important role of a nurse through the eyes of a patient. Rilee Hughes grew up seeing HMG Pediatric Nurse Lisa Patton. Patton now cares for her son. She tells us how important Patton was to her as a child and teen and what it means to now have Patton caring for her infant son.

